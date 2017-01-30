Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Historic Traverse City Home - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Historic Traverse City Home

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Sometimes homes in downtown areas can be a bit smaller and in need of update or repair.

This week’s Amazing Home is a large home in the heart of downtown Traverse City that has been updated with modern amenities.

With a large floor plan and five bedrooms there is room for everyone.

Kalin and Erin toured to learn more.

Want to learn more about this Amazing Home? Click here