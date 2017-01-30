Traverse City Bank Raises Education Funds With Cardboard

A Traverse City Credit Union is using cardboard to make a difference for students.

The TBA Credit union is collecting box tops for education.

The Box Tops Challenge is a chance to raise money for schools in the Traverse City area.

School principals Kindergarten through Eighth grade can register for the contest on the credit union's website and submit class photos on Facebook.

“Its just supporting our schools, we were founded by educators so we are in our blood about education and helping out the community and we thought this would just be a really great way to just get the whole community involved in giving back to our schools,” says TBA Credit Union Marketing Director, Christie Dompierre.

The box tops will be collected at TBA Credit Union branches until October.