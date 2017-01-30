President Donald Trump to Announce SCOTUS Nominee

This week, President Donald Trump is expected to announce his choice for the vacant Supreme Court seat.

The President's senior administration official says he has finished up interviewing candidates and will now move on to narrowing his list of potential picks.

Right now, President Trump is looking into four candidates, including Judge Neil Forsuch from Colorado; William Pryor Jr. from Georgia; Judge Thomas Hardiman from Pennsylvania; and Diane Sykes in Chicago.

Whoever is chosen must be confirmed through the Senate.

However, finding support from democrats still upset about the denial of Barack Obama's nominee could pose a challenge.

If approved, President Trump's nominee will replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who died last February.

Donald Trump was originally expected to make the announcement this Thursday, but his administration says the decision has been pushed forward.