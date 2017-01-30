Research Shows Grass Carp are Invading Great Lakes - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Research Shows Grass Carp are Invading Great Lakes

Recent research shows that grass carp are invading the Great Lakes.

Grass carp were found in Lakes Erie, Michigan and Ontario.

Scientists say the grass carp is among four Asian carp species threatening the Great Lakes.

Right now, they pose a risk to the environment, harming the habitats of native fish.

Researchers say there is still time to keep the species from becoming established, even though some of the fish are already reproducing.