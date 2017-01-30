Three Kent Co. Police Officers Suspended in Connection With November Crash

Grand Rapids police say three officers are now suspended without pay in connection to a crash involving the former Kent County assistant prosecutor.

The crash happened back in November when police say Joshua Kuiper hit a parked car and hurt another driver.

Officers thought alcohol was involved, but never tested Kuiper's blood-alcohol level.

Kuiper was ticketed for driving the wrong way on a one-way street and has since resigned.

The names of the officers have not yet been released.

Kuiper says the truth will come out in court.