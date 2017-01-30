MSP Arrest Two Suspects After Finding Bodies in Mid-Michigan

Police have arrested two suspects after two bodies were found in a car at a mid-Michigan Walmart.

Police say it happened Friday night in Caledonia Township near Owosso.

Investigators are looking into the deaths of Joseph Carson and Anthony Hammond, both from Flint, as a homicide after an arranged deal to sell marijuana on Craigslist led to a deadly shooting.

Two male suspects from Grand Rapids have been arrested.

They are now being held at the Shiawassee County Jail.

Police say autopsies are scheduled.