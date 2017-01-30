Angie's List Report: Record High Remodeling - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Angie's List Report: Record High Remodeling

Posted: Updated:

A new Angie's List survey and a national housing study indicate 2017 could be a record year for remodeling.

If you're going to be part of this trend, now is a good time for tips on how to hire the right contractor.

In this week's Angie's List Report, Courtney Hunter discusses avoiding a home improvement horror story. 