Executive Order on Temporary Citizen Ban Sparks Protests Throughout MI

Downstate, hundreds protested President Donald Trump’s latest executive order inside and outside Detroit metro airport.

President Trump signed an order to temporarily ban citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the U.S. while visa programs are reviewed.

A co-organizer of the Michigan Muslim Community Council says the travel ban will negatively affect thousands of families right here in Michigan.

President Trump says the goal is to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of our country and keep America safe.

And meanwhile in Holland, protesters were out demonstrating against one of President Trump’s cabinet nominees.

Surrounding Centennial Park in Holland on Saturday, people joined forces to protest against President Donald Trump's nominee for education secretary, Betsy DeVos.

Demonstrators were chanting and carrying signs that read "Dump DeVos" and "I love public school."

DeVos is considered a controversial choice, and many argue she just isn't prepared for the role.

“She has absolutely no experience,” says protester Lynn Vanlente. “I spent 20 years in the classroom, I spent more than 20 years in education. She has no idea what she's talking about. They may as well put me in charge of healthcare and maybe Surgeon General, because I know as much about that as she knows about education.”

Supporters argue DeVos is the right person for the job and that her interests truly lie with students and teachers across the country.

DeVos' Senate confirmation vote is scheduled for Tuesday.