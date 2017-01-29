Six People Killed in Quebec City Mosque Shooting

An act of terror in Canada.

Quebec police say just one person arrested in a deadly attack on a Canadian mosque is a suspect -- the other is considered a witness.

Police say they don't believe there are other suspects, but investigators are working to make sure.

Two gunmen, dressed in black, opened fire at a mosque in Quebec City Sunday.

Five people who were wounded remain hospitalized.

Dozens of worshipers, including families, were not hurt.

Police have not yet released the name of the six men killed.

President Donald Trump called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to express condolences and offered to provide any assistance needed.