Delta Airlines Lifts Ground Stop Following System Issue

Delta Airlines has lifted a ground stop after an IT system outage Sunday night that caused several delays and flight cancellations.

At least 150 flights are cancelled for Monday and more are expected.

The cause of the computer glitch is not known.

Two flights were delayed last night at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City due to the outages.

Delta also had a computer breakdown in August after a power outage in its operations center.

