Emmet County Crash Leads to CCW Arrest

An accident involving a Cheboygan County Road Commission plow truck led to a CCW arrest.

State Police say it happened January 6th in Emmet County’s Maple River Township.

They say a driver told them his heater wasn't working, fogging up his windshield.

He didn't see the road commission truck on the shoulder and rear-ended it which he was ticketed for.

The driver also told troopers he had a gun in his glove box.

He told them, “Michigan is an open carry state.”

But troopers said he still needed a concealed pistol license permit to carry in the car.

A felony warrant was issued and the man turned himself in.

His name has not been released.