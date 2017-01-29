Suttons Bay Businesses See More Customers Because Of Yeti Fest

An annual festival in northern Michigan, leaving many local businesses seeing an influx of customers.

Hop Lot Brewing Company in Suttons Bay says this has been their busiest weekend so far this winter, all thanks to the annual Yeti Fest.

Hop Lot hosted the chili cook off for the festival this year.

Customers packed the brewery and beer garden throughout the weekend.

Hop Lot says many people come from out of town, but this year, a large number of locals also stopped by.

“For us personally, to be able to get those locals who never come here besides just for Yeti Fest, I think it was good exposure for us. I think all the way around everyone just had a great time and it was lively for January,” says Drew Lutke, co-owner.

Hop Lot Brewing is already looking forward to next year's festival.