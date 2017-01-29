Protesters Gather Outside Cherry Capital Airport In Traverse City

People right here in northern Michigan, making their voices heard about the recent actions by President Trump.

Demonstrators gathered outside Cherry Capital Airport Sunday afternoon.

Dozens met in Traverse City Sunday, holding signs and chanting.

Many protesters say they're unhappy with the President's actions, and they want that to be known.

Some say it's also important to exercise their freedom of speech, peacefully.

"We are one nation and are built on immigrants. My family was immigrants 400 years ago and what is happening is cruel and it’s unnatural. Our polices have created the situations that created these refugees and we can’t close our doors to them,” says Gwenne Allgaier, participant.

Protest organizers say they're happy with the turnout, even on such short notice.