Protesters Gather Outside Cherry Capital Airport In Traverse City

An Isabella County man was sentenced to prison Thursday after abusing his two year old son in April of last year.
An Isabella County man was sentenced to prison Thursday after abusing his 2-year-old son in April of last year.
“Basically what they were seeing on radar we had just witnessed,” Carter Pohlman said.
“Basically what they were seeing on radar we had just witnessed,” Carter Pohlman said.
A Cadillac woman could spend years in prison after investigators say she tried to get drugs by using some form of fraud.
A Cadillac woman could spend years in prison after investigators say she tried to get drugs by using some form of fraud.
NASA is looking for someone to protect Earth from aliens, but not your typical Hollywood green-guys with conical-shaped heads.
NASA is looking for someone to protect Earth from aliens, but not your typical Hollywood green-guys with conical-shaped heads.
There's still time to apply for an antlerless deer hunting license. Drawings started on July 15 and end on August 15.
There's still time to apply for an antlerless deer hunting license. Drawings started on July 15 and end on August 15.
Five people are facing charges after one call to the Clare County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Jean Street in Hamilton Township around 10 Saturday night.
Five people are facing charges after one call to the Clare County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Jean Street in Hamilton Township around 10 Saturday night.
It's the first step towards allowing medical marijuana growers and dispensaries to work in a Northern Michigan township with strict regulations.
It's the first step towards allowing medical marijuana growers and dispensaries to work in a Northern Michigan township with strict regulations.
The S.S. Badger is an icon on Lake Michigan, traveling from Michigan to Wisconsin for more than 60 years now. But how much do you really know about this ship's history?
The S.S. Badger is an icon on Lake Michigan, traveling from Michigan to Wisconsin for more than 60 years now. But how much do you really know about this ship's history?
President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster area for four mid-Michigan counties after storms last month resulted in severe flooding.
President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster area for four mid-Michigan counties after storms last month resulted in severe flooding.
The Gladwin County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out what caused a crash that left a woman dead and a man hurt.
The Gladwin County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out what caused a crash that left a woman dead and a man hurt.