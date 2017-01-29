Kalkaska Sees Lake Effect Snow

One of the area's seeing the most snow from lake effect is Kalkaska.

9&10's Taylor Jones was there talking with people out in the snow, she continues our team weather coverage.

“It fluctuates, we could see snow on Mother's Day,” says Dan Hilliker, Kalkaska resident.

After last week’s warmup, things look much different in Kalkaska. The city got a weekend reintroduction to snow and that meant a weekend of shoveling.

“It was great, it was tiresome trying to blow every day, twice a day sometimes, having that nice break was good but now I’m back at it,” says Hilliker.

Neighbors agree.

We’re in a Snowbelt here so you just have to be ready for it. Stay ahead of the game. It’s unpredictable, but as long as you enjoy it and respect it when you drive, it’s not too bad,” says Nick Feike, Kalkaska resident.

People in Kalkaska say they're used to the sudden changes in weather and some took advantage to get rid of ice while the snow was gone.

“I got rid of all the ice. A lot of water gets collected so you have to make sure you can clean that out, make sure it doesn't turn to ice if it freezes. You don't want to slip and fall,” says Feike.

But, it doesn't matter when the snow comes, Kalkaska knows to be ready through the winter months.

“It’s up and down, when the Traverse City bay doesn't freeze over, we get all of the lake effect snow so we want them to get some ice over there. In our subdivision, we have a lot of trees so the wind doesn't blow the snow away, so when it falls it’s here to stay,” says Hilliker.

“That’s Michigan for you, it can always throw you for a turn,” says Feike.