Traverse City Hosts 4th Annual Veterans Cup

Ice was involved in a special event in Traverse City Saturday.

Local veterans were honored prior to a local hockey game in an effort to raise money for the honor flight.

The 4th Annual Veterans Cup pits Traverse City Central against the Bay Reps on the ice.

But the fans in the stands were there with a common purpose in mind, raising money for the Honor Flight, an opportunity to take veterans from around Michigan to Washington D.C for a day to view the war memorials.

A half dozen decorated veterans were honored on the ice prior to the game, and they raved about their experiences on the Honor Flight.

"I think it's magnificent that they even remember that there is a veterans, because we have them all the time, you know?" said Veteran Robert Gibbs.

"It was quite an experience, you know. It was a learning experience, that's something that you remember, something you can be proud of. It was a great trip,” said Veteran David Sterrett.

They raised enough money to book a flight for the fall.