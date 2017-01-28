Sault Ste. Marie Hosts Ice Festival

Chainsaws were buzzing in Sault Ste. Marie the past few days all in the name of ice creations.

Nearly 7 tons of ice was put to artistic use as part of the Downtown Ice Festival in Sault Ste. Marie this weekend.

45 sculptures were created from 300 pound blocks of ice.

Each piece was sponsored by a local business.

Works of art ranging from a pineapple to mickey mouse to our own TV screen were just a few of the creations.

The festival ended with ice wars competition between two of the ice creation artists.

The ice wars was so crazy! The amount of detail that they are able to put into the sculptures with a chain saw is amazing. I have never seen anything like it,” said Amanda Hattis who made the trip all the way from Lansing.

Hattis was the winner of the ice festival contest put on by 9&10 and Fox 32 news and the Sault Ste. Marie Convention and Visitors Bureau.