Professional Soccer Coach Helps Cadillac Youth Soccer Program

A professional soccer coach, helping local coaches and players prepare for upcoming seasons.

Coach Martin Rennie visited Mackinaw Trail Middle School in Cadillac Saturday.

Rennie is between coaching jobs and is visiting family in northern Michigan.

He has coached professional teams in both Vancouver and Korea.

Saturday, he presented some drills and offered pointers to help coaches and players prepare for the upcoming spring season.

“To have a man of this caliber in the area and just to be able to get a little bit of knowledge and apply a couple of things to our training of kids that he can share with us, that can make a huge difference,” says Luke Rumohr,” President of Cadillac Soccer Association.

The Cadillac soccer teams say they're excited to use what they learned today for their upcoming season.