Professional Soccer Coach Helps Cadillac Youth Soccer Program

Just in, the NAACP has issued a state wide travel advisory for the Missouri, warning travelers to go at your own risk.
President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster area for four mid-Michigan counties after storms last month resulted in severe flooding.
An Ogemaw County woman is facing drug charges after a six month investigation by a Northern Michigan drug team.
The Gladwin County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out what caused a crash that left a woman dead and a man hurt.
A Cadillac woman is accused of having a meth lab in a home while a child was inside.
Baker College’s truck driver training facility switched hands this week—its new owners teach a different hands-on skill.
A second body was found at a Minneapolis school that partially collapsed after a natural gas explosion.
A Cadillac woman, now facing several charges. accused of having a meth house while a child was living with her.
Medical marijuana advocates and dispensary owners in Northern Michigan have now filed a petition in the City of Gaylord. The petition comes after seven people were arrested following dispensary raids in Gaylord one week ago. The raids temporarily closed 4 of the 5 dispensaries in the area. Now none of them have any cannabis or THC products available for their patients.
President Trump has unveiled legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration.
