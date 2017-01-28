Open Water Spots Found On Houghton Lake

Two people are safe after their ORV fell through the ice on Houghton Lake Friday Night.

The Roscommon Sheriff Department says two people drove into open water on Houghton Lake but both were able to get out and walk on the ice back to shore.

9&10’s Taylor Jones spent the day checking out ice conditions on Houghton Lake.

“We have heard of a few spots of open water,” says Kurt Beachnau, Lyman’s On The Lake owner.

After last week’s warm up, there are now spots of open water on Houghton Lake. Two ORV riders drove into open water Friday night around 11. Lyman’s On The Lake says the open water is something people need to watch out for.

“The snow covers it. As this week progressed we had freezing weather. The ice will be thin and then we have the snow on top of it so it will look normal and there might only be a couple inches of ice which is not enough to hold a quad. The biggest danger right now is where pike spearing holes are, which are two feet by three feet and they have grown by as far as six by four, so a quad can go in there. It will swallow up a quad, a sled or human being,” says Beachnau.

With more people out on the ice for Tip Up Town. ORV drivers say they are keeping an eye out on each other and the ice.

“We are looking for wet spots, where the slush had kind of thawed, the snow had kind of thawed and insulated the ice. We have been out probably a little over three or four miles and its rough from where the sleds have ran, where it was slushy and now it has frozen up,” says David Leonard, ORV driver.

But that's not stopping people from enjoying being out on the ice as Houghton Lake wraps up their Tip Up Town celebration.

“It’s something that this area can count on no matter what the weather is, Tip Up Town is going on, so we see the people. It's great to see the people again, you see them every year,” says Beachnau.