Roscommon Co. Sheriff Says ATV Rider Falls Through Ice On Houghton Lake

Breaking news out of Roscommon County tonight.

The sheriff says a person is back on shore after their ATV fell through the ice on Houghton Lake.

The sheriff says the person was able to make it to shore after their ATV went through.

Emergency crews are now on the way to help the victim.

It's unclear what their status is right now.

Houghton Lake is hosting Tip Up Town right now.

We will update you on the victim's condition when more details become available.