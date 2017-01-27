Michigan Blood Says There Is A Shortage Of Blood Donations

They say there's a shortage right now.

Michigan Blood says this time of year is usually slow for blood donations, but the need is always there.

The organization provides blood for 75 hospitals throughout the state, and is the sole supplier for Munson.

Staying local means your donation could help someone closer than you'd think.

"During this time of year the need is great with people traveling, schools being out, there's accidents, there's blood drive cancelations and were always looking for more donors. If you donate with Michigan Blood you could save the life of a friend, neighbor or a loved one,” Allison Beers, community relation coordinator for Michigan Blood said.

For a list of Michigan blood donation locations, click here.