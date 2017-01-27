Michigan Looking For Feedback, Survey On What You Think Of Police In Your Area

The state of Michigan wants to know what you think of the police in your area.

Last year Governor Snyder issued a directive, ordering the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards to do a study to gauge police and community relations.

Particularly when it comes to public trust of police.

It will be used to help the state determine how residents and police can work together and make local communities safer and more secure.

The survey keeps your information private and only takes a few minutes to complete.

“What we really looking for is to get everyone's opinions and sentiments on how they feel police community relations are going in their opinions and in their own communities,” Chief Todd Golnick, Cadillac Police Department said.

The survey ends March 20.

To access the survey, click here.