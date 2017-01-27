Northwestern Michigan College Partners With A Grand Traverse Co. Fire Fighting Training Center

A Northern Michigan college is teaming up with a Grand Traverse County fire training center to help keep the life-saving work local.

Northwestern Michigan College's Great Lakes Maritime Academy is partnering with Blair Township’s Northwest Regional Fire Training Center.

That way cadets can get firefighting training locally.

Before, they'd have to go out of state.

The partnership also helps attract other sailors, meaning more tuition dollars here in Grand Traverse County.

The academy's superintendent says the cost of traveling out of Michigan is a big reason they lose recruits.