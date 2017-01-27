Girl Scouts Hold Event To Support Clare Co. Assistant Fire Chief

“Words can't say enough, words can't say enough.”

The Clare community pulling out all the stops tonight to help a local firefighter after he was hurt battling a business fire.

Clare Assistant Fire Chief Sam Eberhart fell 15 feet with 80 pounds of gear on.

He fractured his pelvis and hip.

It happened earlier this month while trying to put out a fire at husky metal roofs in Grant Township.

Tonight, Girl Scout Troop 578 organized a fish fry at Saint Cecilia Catholic Church in Clare to raise money for Sam’s medical bills.

All of the food was donated and cooked by The Knights of Columbus.

So many people showed up to support Sam, they ran out of fish.

Between dinners sold and independent donations, the girls were able to raise over one thousand dollars.