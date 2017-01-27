Cadillac Future At-Risk Youth Center Plans Barbecue Benefit

An effort quite a while in the making to help at-risk kids in the Cadillac area is getting some extra help this weekend with a creative one-two punch -- boxing and barbeque...

The group, “Never Down for the Count Youth Services,” will hold a barbecue pig roast benefit Sunday, Jan. 29 at Mackinaw Trail Middle School.

The last time we told you about the group, it found a new home in the Old Mitchell Building in July 2016.

Now, progress is well underway to bring the sport of boxing to at-risk youth.

All proceeds from the benefit will go to opening its doors sooner.

"This is amazing,” said Dana Wilson, executive director of “Never Down for the Count.” “Just to be able understand that this is real. This isn't just the dream. We aren't just talking about having a building. We have the building and it's an important thing because it's going to be free. Every kid that comes here is going to receive free services."

Tickets will be available at the door.

It's $10 for adults -- kids are free.