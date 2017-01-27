Houghton Lake Tip-Up Town USA 2017 Prepares for Final Weekend

This week may have seen us going through a bit of a thaw, but that is not stopping the final weekend of Tip-Up Town.

And this year, there are no cancellations.

Tip-Up Town USA has brought thousands of people to Houghton Lake all throughout the week.

It's not over yet.

Saturday, volunteers are prepping for the famous Polar Bear Dip and dog-weight pulls.

The carnival will also be back in action alongside the ice-fishing tournament.

And unlike last year due to warm weather, the snowmobile drag races are ready to hit the lake.

"It's kind of a celebration weekend for all the 200 and some volunteers that work for about 6 months to put things together,” said Kim Akin, Houghton Lake Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “This is our ‘everything's done and hopefully goes smooth,’ they can enjoy it a little bit. It's pretty exciting."

The events continue into Sunday with a costume contest and other activities.

You can find their full agenda, check out the Tip-Up Town web page.