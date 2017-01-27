Lewiston Businesses Excited for Busy Weekend from Sno*Drift Rally

Sno*Drift Rally is a fun and exciting event for racers and it also brings thousands of people up to Montmorency County for the weekend.

Businesses throughout the area see a huge increase in the number of customers over the weekend.

The Spot BBQ says they prep extra for the weekend to make sure they have enough on hand to feed everyone.

As soon as the cars start pulling in, customers will start piling in and they'll be busy all night.

The owner says they love it though because it helps break up the otherwise slow winter season.

"Just a busy weekend day, but it's the only one you'll get in January," The Spot BBQ owner David Conter said.

Businesses see a big increase across the county in Hillman and Atlanta as well.