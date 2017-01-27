Montmorency County Sno*Drift Rally Kicks Off With Snowy Back Road Racing

Dozens of cars are tearing through snowy, icy, even muddy roads across Montmorency County in a race to the finish line this weekend.

Nearly 40 cars will go head to head trying to navigate the tough terrain as part of the Sno*Drift Rally.

The racing happens over the next two days on the back roads of Lewiston, Atlanta and Hillman.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik were out for the first races, with the feeling among drivers and the people who turned out to watch.

'Big difference is these are real cars on real roads going real fast," spectator Jim Dahl said.

It's a unique event in Northern Michigan with cars trying to make it through snowy back roads as fast as they can for Sno*Drift Rally.

Jim Dahl has been coming for 10 years with his three brothers to watch the excitement.

"It's just awesome. It's exciting. It's breathtaking for sure," Dahl said.

The track runs all throughout the back roads of Montmorency County, but this year some slick conditions out there make it even more challenging for drivers.

"The road conditions are unique this year. We've got standing water in some spots. We've got mud. We've got ruts. We've got snow. We've got ice," Sno*Drift Rally chief of public relations and media Alex Berger said.

"You have to pay way more attention," driver Eric Carlson said. "You can't get too crazy. You know, it's less about horsepower and having a good line on the road." "Making it around the corner," co-driver Camille Carlson continued.

The father and daughter duo, Camille and Eric Carlson, say making it through the race safe and fast is a team effort.

"It's amazing how accurate you can be if i'm listening correctly and she's on how much faster you can go," Eric said.

"It's a great time," Dahl said. "We look forward to it every year and after the event is over, we start counting down until next year."

A schedule of events can be found at www.sno-drift.org.