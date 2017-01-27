Grand Traverse Area Committee Plans Ceremony To Honor Renaming Of VA Clinic

An update on plans to rename the VA clinic in Traverse City after a World War Two hero.

The process started last year and Friday, plans for a ceremony started to take shape.

Colonel Demas T. Craw served in WWI and II and was awarded the Medal of Honor after he was killed in action in 1942.

Friday local veteran organizations, city, tribal and county officials, as well as representatives for congressmen and senators came together to figure out what's next.

They do have a date and are expecting Colonel Craw's family to be there and now looking at fundraising and memorial options.

To this committee it's more than just a name change, but the chance to honor a hero once forgotten.

John Lefler, president of the Grand Traverse Area Veteran Coalition says, “We have a Medal of Honor recipient that was in Grand Traverse County that nobody was actually aware so this is to bring awareness that he was from Grand Traverse County and it's an honor.”

The ceremony is scheduled for August 26th of this year. To find out how you can donate click here.