Healthy Living: SEM Scanner

Hundreds of thousands of people have died from complications from bed-sores... Or pressure ulcers.

Now, a sub-epidermal moisture, or SEM scanner that can detect bedsores before they're visible is in trials here in the U.S.

We do want to warn you, this story contains some strong images.

Michelle Dunaway shows you how it works.

Laurie Rappl has been in a wheelchair since breaking her back 36 years ago.

"In those 36 years, I’ve had four deep pressure ulcers. Deep meaning they went all the way through the skin, and through the muscle down to the bone,” Laurie said.

Laurie took a year in bed to recover…each time. Bedsores form when pressure on soft tissue blocks blood flow. They're hard to detect because they start on the inside of the body.

"So the damage occurring underneath the skin surface, you can't see it, but this can,” Martin Burns, CEO of Bruin Biometrics said.

Bruin Biometrics' SEM scanner measures increases in moisture under the skin; a warning sign of inflammation and potentially, pressure ulcers.

"When you take a series of readings over the site that's at risk for developing an ulcer, we can give you a calculation that says that patient has tissue that's compromised."

Wound care specialist Henry Okonkwo is running a trial of the scanner. He gets readings in a second. Anything under .06 is fine.

"It's not a subjective assessment; it's actually an objective assessment. That makes a huge difference in your ability to decide to make good clinical decisions on how you should intervene,” Henry said.

The scanner can detect cases four to ten days before ulcers appear.

"A device that could tell me that what I was doing was working or that what I was doing wasn't working, and you better jump on it right now is a game changer."

The SEM scanner has helped dropped incidents of bedsores from five percent to zero in some hospitals.

This could be significant in the U.S, where it can cost up to $152 to treat one patient with bedsores a year.

Bruin Biometrics expects to file with the FDA early this year, making the scanners available by years end.