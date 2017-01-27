Northern Michigan Small Farm Conference Welcomes Local Farmers

Local farmers getting a weekend full of growth at the Northern Michigan Small Farm Conference.

Friday at the Grand Traverse Resort was the pre-conference and farm school, but Saturday is the main event.

Speakers from across the country will be featured in around 40 different sessions, all to help cultivate local small farmers and reminding them it's not just about growing the food.

Brad Kik, the co-director of Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology, one of the main organizers says, “It all comes back to farming as the core but it's all the different pieces running this comprehensive farm business not just about making something grow but about how to get that to market how to make sure your food is safe, obviously a big concern for folks now, how to make money at it.”

They are expecting around 1,000 attendees. You can register on site and that starts as early as 7 a.m.