Rescuers Save Fishermen Stranded On Ice Flow In Saginaw Bay - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Rescuers Save Fishermen Stranded On Ice Flow In Saginaw Bay

Posted: Updated:

Rescuers saved six fisherman who were stranded on an ice flow in Saginaw Bay.

The Bay County sheriff says they were about a quarter mile out into the bay on Thursday when the ice broke loose, taking them with it.

Rescuers used an air boat to reach them.

Deputies are urging people to use caution on the ice, since recent warmer temperatures have left it unstable in many places.