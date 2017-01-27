Man Dies After Hit By Semi-Truck In Kalamazoo Co.

A West Michigan man is dead after deputies say he was hit and killed by a semi- truck that didn't stop.

It happened around 2:40 Friday morning on I-94 in Kalamazoo County.

The man was putting gas into a van stranded on the side of the road.

The truck is described as a dark colored cab with a white trailer and likely has damage to the passenger side.

Two people with the stranded vehicle had minor injuries.

The name of the man who died wasn't immediately released.