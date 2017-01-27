March For Life In Washington, President Trump Supports

Another major march in Washington.

Friday is the annual pro-life event, known as The March for Life.

People gather every year to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling, which legalized abortion.

President Trump has promised to appoint a pro-life judge to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court.

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway says she's proud to be joining the march.

“This is a pro-life administration and it's really high time that we as a nation say to ourselves if we don't protect and promote the culture of life then really who are we as a nation,” Conway said.

President Trump says the hundreds of thousands of people who attended have his full support.

He has said he'll announce his nomination to fill the Supreme Court opening next week.