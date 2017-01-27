Alba Public Schools Cancel Class After Dozens of Students Call in Sick

“The illnesses were not one day out. Kids are missing 2-3 days at a time.”

A number of nasty sicknesses spread throughout the community had Alba Public Schools closing its doors Friday.

More than 24 students in their pre-K to 12th grade building were out sick this week.

From wall to wall, floor to ceiling, every inch of the building is being disinfected today so students can return to a healthy environment on Monday.

“Our students, to have a better chance of getting the education that they need, need to be healthy,” says Doug Tippett, Alba Public Schools superintendent.

Cases of bronchitis, strep throat, the stomach flu, and ear infections had dozens of Alba Public School students calling in sick this week.

“It became very apparent as the week wound down that we were missing more and more kids,” Tippett says. “Yesterday afternoon, late afternoon a thorough look and we were seeing up to 25 kids out of our school.”

In order to help the sick get better, and prevent the spread of more germs, the school decided to close Friday.

“You can't decide the best interest of your students’ health and safety on, oh do we have to make up a day in June? You have to decide on what's in the best interest at the immediate time. It's not an easy decision to close school,” says Tippett.

Local doctors say they’ve seen a steady stream of sick people passing through their doors, and that the school’s decision was the right choice.

“We’re seeing a little bit of both. Some respiratory stuff and some GI stuff,” says Dr. Albert Brown at Mancelona Family Practice. “It's a big deal. It is a very big deal. I give them a lot of praise for finally deciding to do that if it's getting out of control. Because if you can nip it in the bud then you can keep it from dragging on for weeks and months because that's how it can go.”

“We're hopeful this will give our kids the best chance of getting back on and getting back into school where they can start learning again,” Tippett says.