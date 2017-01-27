Petoskey Man Faces Prison After Death Of Bicyclist In Emmet Co.

A Petoskey man is facing prison time following the death of a bicyclist in Emmet County.

It's a story we first brought you back in August.

Frank Veraldi pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of Traci Butler.

Deputies say Butler was riding on the shoulder of the road when Veradli hit and killed her.

Investigators say Veraldi never tried to slow down, and witnesses reported his erratic driving before the crash.

Manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

As part of the plea deal, charges of operating while visibly impaired causing death, reckless driving causing death and attempted failure to stop at an accident resulting in death when at fault were dismissed.