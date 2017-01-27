Traverse City Hockey Teams Host 4th Annual Veteran's Cup

The ice is clear and the American flags are up for Saturday’s Fourth Annual Veteran’s Cup hockey game.

Saturday night the Bay Reps will face off against Traverse City Central at Centre ICE.

But the rivalry really goes by the wayside, as the community comes together to honor our veterans.

All proceeds from the game will go to the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight and Grand Traverse Area Veterans Coalition.

“As a coach you want your team to perform well and be prepared, but this is really about the veterans and recognizing what these men and women have done in the past, what our men and women in uniform are doing now, and it's a great way for our kids to give back to the community,” says Ryan Fedorinchik, Bay Reps head coach.

The game starts at 6p.m. on Saturday, January 28 at Centre ICE Arena.

Organizers advise that you get there early, as large crowds are expected.

Tickets are $5, there will be a silent auction and donations will also be accepted.