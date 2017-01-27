Update: Isabella Co. Police Found Missing Man Who Has Alzheimer's

Update: Isabella Co. police found Cuevas in Saginaw.

Isabella County police are looking for Alberto Cuevas.

Cuevas is a 57 year old man who has Alzheimer’s.

Police say he walked away from a family member’s residence near Mount Pleasant around 11 a.m. on Friday.

Police say he may be headed towards the Saginaw area.

Cuevas is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has a thinning patch of black and grey hair and a mustache.

Police say he was last seen wearing a full length green winter jacket, black jogging pants and black shorts. His shoes may be on the wrong feet with no laces.

They say he is not armed or violent

If located, police ask you contact Isabella County Central Dispatch at (989)-733-1000.