Grand Traverse Co. Barn Destroyed In Fire

A barn is completely destroyed and six pigs are dead after an early morning fire Friday in Grand Traverse County.

The barn belonged to Groleau's Farm Market.

Grand Traverse Metro Fire says the call came in around 1:45 this morning.

The barn sits at the corner of Four Mile and Hammond in Grand Traverse County.

The fire closed Hammond Road between Vanderlip and North Four Mile Road Friday morning.

It took firefighters two hours to put the fire out.

“This barn was over 150 years old and it's been in this family for generations. With an older barn and older construction it basically took right off, it was fully involved before the guys got here so with any old building like that it's always a challenge ,” Lt. Kyle Clute, Grand Traverse Metro Fire said.

One pig did survive

Now investigators are looking for a cause and say there was electricity in the barn.

The market will be closed until Tuesday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the owners, you can click on the link here.