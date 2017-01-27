Petoskey Woman Is Dead After A Crash In Emmet Co.

In this update, a Petoskey woman is dead after a crash along US 31 in Emmet County.

The deadly crash happened Thursday morning.

It closed the road at Horton Bay Road for several hours.

The crash involved a minivan and a pickup truck.

The Petoskey Department of Public Safety says the woman was driving the minivan and lost control.

She hit the pickup truck, leaving the driver from Charlevoix with non-life threatening injuries.

There was also a toddler in the back seat of the minivan, she had minor injuries.