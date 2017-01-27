Update: Michigan Secretary Of State Offices Back Up And Running After Outage

The Michigan Secretary Of State Offices are now back up and running.

Michigan Secretary of State Offices are experiencing a computer outage.

State spokesman Fred Woodhams says officials were told of the outage before offices opened at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Woodhams says they do not have an estimated time when the power will be up and running again.

Customers are not able to conduct any transactions online or in person, such as renewing vehicle registration or a driver’s license.

He apologizes and says that the state is using an “outdated” mainframe computer system “that is not working.”