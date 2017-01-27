Update: Michigan Secretary Of State Offices Back Up And Running After Outage

Part of a busy Upper Peninsula road is shut down following a deadly crash.
UPDATE: Part of U.S. 2 in the Upper Peninsula is back open after a section of it was closed due to a deadly crash Monday afternoon.
We now know the names of the two people killed on U.S. 2 in Mackinac County.
Clare High School has minimal damage after fire crews were able to stop a fire before it was able to spread.
Two people were killed in an Antrim county chain reaction crash. One of them was a local pilot.
The village of Kalkaska is being sued by three families over health care benefits promised to them.
A train collided with equipment on the track in Roscommon.
Two people are dead after an accident in Antrim County.
Breaking news into the newsroom right now, the DNR just told us there's a wildfire spreading in Benzie County.
Medical marijuana advocates and dispensary owners in Northern Michigan have now filed a petition in the City of Gaylord. The petition comes after seven people were arrested following dispensary raids in Gaylord one week ago. The raids temporarily closed 4 of the 5 dispensaries in the area. Now none of them have any cannabis or THC products available for their patients.
The DNR says a wildfire in Benzie County is now out. It spread to around 40 acres in the Grass Lake Area in eastern Benzie County.
