Two Leelanau Co. Women Arrested, Pulled Over For Speeding

Leelanau County deputies arrested two woman early Friday morning after they pulled them over for speeding.

Deputies say it happened around 1am Friday morning when he stopped a Toyota for speeding on West Bay Shore Drive in Greilickville.

The deputy suspected the driver, an Elmwood Township woman, was intoxicated.

An investigation showed he was right and she was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

During the arrest the passenger, another Elmwood Township woman, approached the deputy while he was trying to handcuff the other woman.

She didn't listen and at one point the deputy pushed her away, the woman approached him again after ignoring several orders to stay back.

She was also arrested for obstructing a police officer.

Both women are now lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.