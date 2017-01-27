US-Mexico Tensions Rising Amid Possible Tax Proposal

One week after his inauguration, President Donald Trump has shown to be a man of action, signing one executive action after another.

His next order, commissioning an investigation into voter fraud during the presidential election.

The president claims that millions of people voted illegally in the election.

And while House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz says he has yet to find any evidence of voter fraud, the president is free to order the justice department to investigate the issue.

The president was expected to sign the order Thursday, but White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says it will likely happen Friday.

Also Friday, President Trump will meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May for the first time since his election.

They're expected to discuss a possible trade deal between the two countries.

The Trump Administration says the president is also expected to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend in their first conversation since president Trump took office.

Meanwhile, President Trump is sticking to more of his campaign promises as he continues to push for a wall along the Mexican border.

The president is triggering a major strain on America’s relationship with Mexico following his order to build the wall, especially as he continues to insist that Mexico pays for it.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Thursday that the president is considering a 20 percent import tax on goods from Mexico to help get it started.

Spicer said the tax could raise $10 billion a year, which would help cover the wall's estimated cost of between $12-15 billion.

Mexico's president canceled his trip to the White House that was scheduled for Tuesday, one day after he reiterated that his country would not pay for a wall.