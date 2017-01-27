MTM On The Road: Michigan Mapleworks & Michigan Wooden Spoon in Gaylord

Crafted by hand in a farmhouse workshop in Gaylord, these kitchen basics are ones that tell a story. Michigan Mapleworks and Michigan Wood Spoon transform beautiful Michigan hardwoods into chopping blocks, cutting boards, utensils and more. Today we meet up with the crew in their new downtown storefront and then check out the process in how they're made.

Want updates on what's happening at Michigan Mapleworks? Check out their Facebook page for more!