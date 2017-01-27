Michigan Campgrounds Offer Fireworks-Free Fourth Of July

The state now has an option for those looking to get away from fireworks during the Fourth of July.

11 Michigan state parks and recreation areas will offer fireworks-free camping July 1-4.

Four Northern Michigan parks are participating, including Cheboygan State Park, Leelanau State Park, Rifle River Recreation Area and Tippy Dam Recreation Area.

The participating campgrounds are far away from traditional community fireworks displays.

DNR officials say these fireworks-free locations were designed for veterans and pet owners, as fireworks can trigger PTSD in veterans and can be stressful for sensitive animals.

You can make a reservation for a fireworks-free campground up to six months in advance by calling 1-800-447-2757 or clicking here.

The following are fireworks-free campgrounds: