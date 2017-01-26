Cops & Doughnuts Support Law Enforcement, Offer Free Doughnuts

Cops & Doughnuts are showing their appreciation for those in blue in a big way this weekend.

They're calling it Back the Blue weekend and it starts Friday.

Any police officer or law enforcement official, active duty or retired, can come in for a free coffee and doughnut.

It also gives police a chance to socialize with fellow officers and the community.

They're also selling back the blue merchandise.

The bakery says it's a great way for the community to show their support.

"Let's show them some support. I know that Clare gave us great support when I was still active, and that's a great feeling that the community is supporting you and watching your back,” Alan White, co-owner of Cops & Doughnuts

As always, Cops & Doughnuts will be accepting donations for the Thin Blue Line of Michigan charity.

For a list of locations, click here.