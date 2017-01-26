Traverse City Businesses Concerned About Possible Mexico Import Tax

“A lot of dry goods and a lot of produce that we buy from Mexico,” says Miguel Osorio.

The Trump administration is floating the idea of imposing a 20 percent import tax on Mexico.

It’s a concern for some local businesses.

The tax would affect goods like produce and car parts made south of the border.

President Trump says it's one of many options to make Mexico pay for the wall.

9 and 10's Megan Atwood and photojournalist John Harrington find out why a local business doesn't want to see this change.

“A lot of our spices come from Mexico. And if the price has to go up, our customers will worry about it but we will see the impact,”

Osorio's Tacos and Salsas has been in Williamsburg for the past five years. Preparing authentic Mexican food is their specialty.

“The people in Traverse City area and around love our food and will support us. We will continue. We won't give up,” says Miguel Osorio, owner of Osorio's Tacos and Salsas.

Many of their dishes rely on items that come straight from southern Mexico, which is why a 20 percent tax would be a huge concern.

“We will continue carrying products that come from Mexico and we want to continue the traditional, authentic Mexican food, we need to buy products from there. We buy local here in the summer,” Osorio goes on to say.

If the tax is implemented, their distributor in Chicago will see prices spike. So Osorio’s will too, and so will their customers.

Miguel Osorio continues, “We'll be sad because we have to raise the price in our food a lot of dry goods come from there so we would have to get more expensive.”

“We've got companies here in northern Michigan and in traverse city that are a part of those global supply chains for those industries,” says Kent Wood.

Kent Wood with the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce says any tax like this eventually means consumers pay more.

“Anybody that does even if you're dealing with another distributor, again that cost is going to be passed along so somewhere down the line, anybody that is dealing with Mexico from a commercial standpoint could feel the impacts of that,” continues Wood.