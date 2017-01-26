Traverse City 5th Graders Get Hands-On Experience With Local Doctors

“It felt rubbery slime like, but it felt pretty cool, interesting.”

It's the way a fifth grader describes a pig's heart after a hands-on learning experience he'll never forget.

It's all part of an annual heart dissection program that involves fifth graders from Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Traverse City and two Munson Medical Center cardiologists.

“You get to look at some of the stuff half the kids in the world would not even see.”

Dissecting a pig heart, a rite of passage for many students.

It's certainly a unique experience that sticks with you and for these fifth graders, it was a valuable end to a semester studying the heart.

Tyler Sheeran one of the students says, “It's a cool way to learn instead of just reading a book about it.”

Gabe Holcomb, another student, says, “To cut up and see the insides and see like the left ventricle and the right ventricle.”

These students get an added bonus two cardiologists Dr. John Varner and Dr. Roberto Corpus join in every year.

It started as a favor to their teacher friend four years ago.

Dr. Varner says, “I think it's important for these children to learn that it's not just something you see in a book but something you can actually put in your hands on and learn with. I think that's the valuable part of this, seeing the kids' excitement, seeing the kids enjoy it, seeing the inquisitiveness of these children is really phenomenal.”

It puts things into perspective for these experts on the heart and it certainly makes an impact on the young minds around them.

Dr. Varner says, “When else can you be exposed to 60 to 70 nine year old kids who write you letters that tell you you changed their life.”

Tyler says, “It doesn't happen to very many schools that two doctors give up their time buy these hearts and come and teach us about it.”

“I wanted to be a football player, but it kind of makes me want to be a doctor now,” Gabe says.

Dr. Varner says he’s also done the program at Traverse City’s St. Francis High School and Old Mission Peninsula School.