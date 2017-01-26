2016 Deadliest Year Since 2007 For MI Drivers, Grand Traverse Co. Sheriff"s Office Concerned

2016 is going down in history as one of the deadliest years for Michigan drivers since 2007, a concern for local law enforcement.

Reports are still rolling in, but The Office Of Highway Safety Planning says at least 1,021 people died in crashes last year.

Here in Northern Michigan, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office says they saw 13 deaths and only 10 the year before.

Looking at the increase in fatalities across the state, the sheriff's office believes should raise a red flag for any driver.

Detective/Captain Randy Fewless says, “We take for granted that we're going to get to work safely or we're going to get that certain place safely rather than continuing to concentrate on our driving and making sure that we're doing everything we can to not only keep ourselves safe, but other people safe.”

The sheriff's office says making sure your car is in good working order, wearing your seat belt and eliminating distractions like your cell phone could help you lower that risk.