Ogemaw County MSU Extension Fate To Be Decided Tonight

"It would be a big hit to this community if we lost those programs."

The life of the West Branch MSU Extension Office is on the line tonight.

It all comes down to one question: can an election save it, or not?

Without the public's support, the MSU Extension in Ogemaw County could close its doors for good.

This is a story we've followed since last year.

Ogemaw County commissioners are meeting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 to decide on a special millage election in West Branch in the Ogemaw County Circuit Court room.

This all started when a Headlee Restoration millage failed on last November's ballot.

MSU Extension was one of many departments facing big cuts due to budget issues.

Now the extension is pushing for their own survival in the community, but it could be expensive.

9&10’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Jeff Blakeman tell us how all of this could work after meeting with the MSU Extension staff.

As we've told you before, MSU’s extension services have been a part of Ogemaw County for more than 100 years.

A special millage election would let the community decide, but commissioners worry about its price tag.

“We’ve tried everything, at this point in time,” says Kelley Hiemstra, MSU Extension’s District 4 Coordinator.

100 years of clovers, pledges, and youth programs could all crumble with tonight's decision.

“We have agriculture and agribusiness, which is huge in Ogemaw County,” Hiemstra says. “Extension is asking for .1465 millage and that would fund us at a full time 4-H level."

It's a proposed property tax hike specifically to save the extension.

"A home that's $100,000 market value, it would be approximately $7 a year,” Hiemstra says. “A special election costs between $35,000 and $40,000. The commissioners, because they don't have any money, are really worried about spending that money even though we have told that we have budgeted in to that millage enough money and we can save enough money to pay for the election cost, if it wins."

One group, Friends of MSU Extension, raised $16,000 of that in donations to help.

But is it enough?

“There’s no other organization in this community that hits that number of youth in our community,” says Peggy Zettle, 4-H Coordinator and Snap-Ed Instructor. "I go in there six different times and we do a lesson, which can be anywhere from a half hour to an hour long and I teach them about nutrition, eating healthy, taking care of themselves, exercising."

If it fails tonight, 4-H programs will survive until August.

But everyone else in this office will be gone.

“We can let the public decide if they'd like to keep MSU Extension in the community,” Zettle said. “We're good until August 31st with that program. After that, if this doesn't pass, we're done."

Once more, the meeting is tonight in the Ogemaw County Circuit Court at 7 p.m.

We'll be there to keep you updated.