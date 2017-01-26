Michigan Celebrates 180th Birthday, Call Of The Wild Museum In Gaylord Teaches State History

Thursday, Michigan celebrates its 180th birthday.

But, for the Call of the Wild Museum in Gaylord, the day was a little more special.

In 1837, President Andrew Jackson signed the bill to admit Michigan into the United States.

Michigan was the 26th state to be admitted into the union.

This family owned gallery has been teaching generations of children our state's history for more than 60 years.

They say it takes looking at the past to celebrate what we have now.

“We like to sort of look back at our ancestors and how they lived here in Michigan. We have ancestors that lived in log cabins and took two day to get into town and buy supplies, and we appreciate what we have now,” Janis Vollmer owner of Call of the Wild Museum said.

Governor Rick Snyder and other top elected officials are holding a ceremony in Lansing today.

They're calling it the "the turnaround" celebration because 180 represents the number of degrees needed to turn something around.